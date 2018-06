A terminally ill woman, who has cervical cancer, says she’s proud of herself after settling her legal action for 7.5 million euro.

Mother-of-five Emma Mhic Mhathuna, who resides in Ballydavid, is one of the women affected by the cervical cancer controversy.

The 37-year-old sued the HSE and a US lab, Quest Diagnostic, which has been used by CervicalCheck.





They both admitted liability.

Speaking outside court, Emma Mhic Mhathuna , said she did it for her children.