Emma Mhic Mhathúna Reacts to CervicalCheck Report Delay – June 13th, 2018

Emma from Ballydavid became embroiled in the controversy after it emerged that the smear test result she received in 2013 was a false negative. She’s since been told she has terminal cancer. Emma gave her response to Treasa Murphy to the news that the scoping inquiry into the scandal has been delayed. Chairman of the inquiry, Dr Gabriel Scally, says he only received documents from the HSE in recent days and most of these are in a non-searchable format.