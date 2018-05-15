Emma Mhic Mhathúna makes official complaint to gardaí about HSE

Emma Mhic Mhathúna has confirmed she’s made an official complaint to gardaí about the HSE.

The Ballydavid resident attended a silent protest in Tralee last evening, which was organised to show solidarity with her, Vicky Phelan, and the other women caught up in the CervicalCheck scandal.

A second such event is due to be held in Ballydavid at 7.30 this evening.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna, a 37-year-old mother of five, was told last week her cancer is terminal, after previously been given a false all-clear smear test result.

She’s made a complaint to gardaí in Dingle, asking for a criminal investigation into the HSE’s actions.