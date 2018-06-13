Emma Mhic Mhathúna more determined to see HSE dismantled

A woman living in west Kerry who is caught up in the CervicalCheck scandal says an update on an independent inquiry makes her more determined to see the HSE dismantled.

It has been revealed by Dr Gabriel Scally, who is chairing the independent scoping inquiry, that the majority of over 4,000 documents sent to him by the HSE are not able to be searched, which is leading to delays.

It had been hoped the report would be finalised by the end of this month.





Emma Mhic Mhathúna, who lives in Ballydavid with her five children, has terminal cancer after previously been given a false all-clear smear test result.

She believes the actions of the HSE are very frustrating for Dr Scally, the Health Minister and Department of Health:

The Cabinet has agreed to provide an immediate ex-gratia payment of €2,000 to each of the women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna thinks the payment is “ridiculous” and she plans to donate it to the local school: