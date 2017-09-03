Emergency water supplies available throughout North Kerry overnight

A mechanical failure to water pumps has left thousands without water in the North Kerry area.

Due to a pump failure supplying water to the Listowel Regional Water Treatment Plant, the water supply to customers in Listowel, Moyvane, Knockanure, Lisselton, Finuge, Lixnaw and surrounding areas is disrupted.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are working to ensure the pump is repaired as soon as possible. Replacement parts are being made in Mallow and engineers will continue to work throughout the day and late into the night to carry out the repair.

Water tankers are available at the following locations and will be manned by until 9pm tonight.

However, customers will be able to access water from the water tankers throughout the night.

Listowel – The Square and car park at Kerry County Council offices

Lisselton – Car Park at Lisselton Cross

Lixnaw – Church Car Park

Knockanure – Church Car Park

Finuge – Car Park at GAA Grounds

Moyvane – Church Car Park

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin has been in contact with Irish Water, and he says Minister Eoghan Murphy is aware of the issue in North Kerry.

Meanwhile, TD John Brassil says Kerry County Council and Irish Water have been extremely proactive since being notified of the disruption.

He says the faulty pumps will be taken to Mallow for repairs–however, it is unknown when the supply will be restored.

The Fianna Fail TD adds he is hopeful the repair work being undertaken by will solve the issue.

However, he is warning the next 24-48 hours could be challenging.