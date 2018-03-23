Emergency works approved in four Kerry schools

Emergency works have been approved for five Kerry schools.

Roof works have been given the go ahead at Scoil Naisiúnta Cill Conla, Ballybunion; external environment projects will be carried out at Scoil Naomh Iosef, Ballyheigue; and mechanical works have been sanctioned for St Brendan’s National School, Fenit.

Special needs projects have also been approved under the scheme at Listowel Community College and Knockaderry National School, Farranfore.

Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin, is welcoming the approval.