Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry experiencing significant overcrowding

The Emergency Department (ED) at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) is currently experiencing significant overcrowding due to a very high volume of presentations and subsequent admissions.

Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or out of hour’s service be consulted in the first instance.

The HSE say every effort is being made to ensure that each patient receives appropriate care in the shortest time frame possible.

The management at UHK have apologied for any inconvenience caused.