Emer Ward née Carr, 15 Doonard Crescent, Tarbert and formerly of Old Grange, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert tomorrow Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery. House private please.
Prince – The Definitive
The Global Village – April 17th, 2018
Kerry councillor welcomes confirmation TDs have no role in allocating roads funding
A Kerry councillor has welcomed confirmation that TDs have no role in the allocation of funding for roads. Cllr Brendan Cronin says some of his...
Mary Treacy née O’Riordan, Maple Drive, Killarney & late of Fairhill, Killarney
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (19th April) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday evening to St....
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RUGBY It's feared that Sean O'Brien's season is over. The 42-dot-i-e report that the Leinster flanker may require surgery to fix an on-going shoulder issue. O'Brien played...
County League and Club Championship Preview
There’s a full programme of fixtures across all divisions of the County Football league and some crucial games in the Club Championship. Colm Kelly looks...
Kerry School Boys And Girls Soccer Preview
Local soccer The draw will be made today for the 1st round of the FAI U-15s, U-17s and U-19s Cup at FAI Headquarters. Meanwhile Padraig Harnett...