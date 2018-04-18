Emer Ward née Carr, 15 Doonard Crescent, Tarbert and formerly of Old Grange, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert tomorrow Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery. House private please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR