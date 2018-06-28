Elsie O’Mahony née Prendiville, Bullockfield, Castleisland & late of Cragg, Glounsharoon, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilsarcon Cemetery.

