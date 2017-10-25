Ellen Orman nee Kennelly, Caheranne Village, Tralee and formerly of San Antonio, Texas and Finuge, Lixnaw

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Thursday from 7 to 8pm followed by removal to Irremore Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

