Ellen ‘Nellie’ Higgins née O’Riordan, Mitchels Road, Tralee & formerly of The Staff Barracks, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Sunday (July 8th) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal at 5pm to St. John’s Parish Church. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery. House Strictly private please.
Latest News
Ellen ‘Nellie’ Higgins née O’Riordan, Mitchels Road, Tralee & formerly of The Staff Barracks,...
Kerry County Councillor’s call for a nationwide ban on plastics meets local opposition
A Kerry County Councillor's call for a nationwide ban on plastics has met local opposition. Sinn Féin Councillor Damien Quigg brought a motion to the...
Marie Kissane (née Finucane), Larha, Asdee.
Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, tomorrow Sunday from 3pm - 6pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Asdee, arriving at approximately 7pm. Requiem...
Latest Sports
Kerry Chase All Ireland Junior Football Championship Final Spot
Kerry today look to secure a place in the All Ireland Junior Football Championship Final. They go up against Kildare in Navan from 4.45 in...