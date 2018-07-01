Ellen (Nell) Sullivan, Bridge Street, Caherciveen and formerly of Cashlough, Mastergeehy

Reposing tomorrow Monday from 6pm to 7:45pm in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville – followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.

