Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday from 5:30pm – followed by removal at 7:30pm to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Taur, Newmarket, Co. Cork. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
St. Mary’s Basketball Blitz Update
Day 4 of the St. Mary’s basketball blitz took place today. Liz Galway has the latest update.
Kerry Hurling Team To Face Clare Is Announced
The Kerry Senior Hurling team to take on Clare in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League Round 1 tomorrow Saturday 30th December has...
Number of customers in mid and south Kerry area without power
updated 16:30 A number of customers in mid and south Kerry area are without power. According to ESB Networks POWERCHECK facility, 20 customers in the Milltown...
Ellen (Nell) Rowland née O’ Sullivan, Reanagillee, Tournafulla
Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday from 5:30pm - followed by removal at 7:30pm to the Church of the Holy...
Abbeyfeale Coursing Day One Update
COURSING Day one of the Abbeyfeale coursing meeting took place today, where the Corn na Feile is up for grabs. Reporting, James O'Connor
Latest Sports
St. Mary’s Basketball Blitz Update
Day 4 of the St. Mary’s basketball blitz took place today. Liz Galway has the latest update.
Kerry Hurling Team To Face Clare Is Announced
The Kerry Senior Hurling team to take on Clare in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League Round 1 tomorrow Saturday 30th December has...
Abbeyfeale Coursing Day One Update
COURSING Day one of the Abbeyfeale coursing meeting took place today, where the Corn na Feile is up for grabs. Reporting, James O'Connor