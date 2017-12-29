Ellen (Nell) Rowland née O’ Sullivan, Reanagillee, Tournafulla

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday from 5:30pm – followed by removal at 7:30pm to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Taur, Newmarket, Co. Cork. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.

