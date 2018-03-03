Ellen ‘Nell’ Power nee Daly, Chapel Street, Tralee and formerly of Ahaneboy, Castleisland

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at her daughter Irene O’Donnell’s home in Riverside, Oakpark, Tralee on Sunday from 4 to 7pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. John’s Church. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR