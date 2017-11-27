Ellen (Nell) O’Carroll, née Flynn, Killelton, Ballylongford & formerly of Kilbaha, Moyvane.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main St., Ballylongford tomorrow Tuesday (Nov 28th) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.
Latest News
Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry experiencing significant overcrowding
The Emergency Department (ED) at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) is currently experiencing significant overcrowding due to a very high volume of presentations and subsequent...
Kerry FG Junior Minister more confident of resolution to political crisis
A Kerry Junior Minister says he is more positive than last week that a resolution to the current political crisis can be found. Today marks...
IDA CEO ‘hopeful’ newly completed Tralee Advanced Manufacturing Facility will soon be occupied
The head of IDA Ireland is hopeful the newly completed Advanced Technology Facility in Tralee will soon be occupied. Abbeydorney native Martin Shanahan said the...
West Kerry woman who died in single vehicle crash in Co Tipperary named
A West Kerry woman who lost her life in a fatal road accident on the M7 motorway at the weekend has been named. Gardaí confirmed...
Tralee man to be sentenced next month on theft charges
A 25-year-old man who pleaded guilty to two thefts and handling stolen property will be sentenced next month. Keith Houlihan of 34 Spa Road, Tralee...
Latest Sports
County Championship Review Report To Be Presented To County Committee Tonight
The County Championship Review report is to be presented to delegates at a meeting of County Committee tonight. Also at the meeting motions in relation...
Listowel To Host North Kerry Football Final
Listowel is to host the Final of North Kerry football’s Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship, for the Eamon O Donoghue Memorial Perpetual Cup, sponsored...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Andre Villas Boas has emerged as a possible rival to Martin O'Neil for the vacant manager's post at Everton. The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss...