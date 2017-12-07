Ellen Mary ‘Lena’ O’Donoghue, Ballyseedy Cottages, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee tomorrow Friday (Dec 8th) from 4.30pm to 6pm.  Followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10am.  Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery.

