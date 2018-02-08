Ellen ‘Helen’ Dillane, Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home this Friday (Feb 9th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to KSPCA or the Irish Heart Foundation, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Appeals to revised casual trading byelaws for Kenmare withdrawn
Appeals to revised casual trading byelaws for Kenmare have been withdrawn. Casual trading in the town has been the subject of a long-running dispute between...
One premises in Tralee Garda Division raided as part of nationwide child pornography clampdown
Gardai have confirmed that one premises in the Tralee Garda Division has been raided as part of an investigation into the possession and distribution...
5.1 nursing posts to be created with additional eight beds in Kenmare Nursing Unit
The opening of eight additional beds in Kenmare nursing unit will see an additional 5.1 nursing posts created at the hospital. This week Cork/Kerry Community...
Rose Escorts sought for Rose of Tralee International Festival
Rose Escorts are being sought for this year's Rose of Tralee International Festival. Those hoping to take part must be aged between 21 and 30. Reigning...
Paying for parking via mobile phone to be trialled in Killarney
A digital method of paying for parking is to be trialled in Killarney. There are currently 35 coin-operated parking machines in the town, which need...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech remains a doubt for Saturday's north London derby. The 35 year old could miss Premier League showdown against Tottenham due to...
Community Games Weekend Preview
COMMUNITY GAMES. The action this weekend is on Sunday with Boys U10 Indoor soccer taking place in Duagh and Miltown. With the details, Nelius Collins.............
Co League Badminton Update
C.P.C.IE Mixed league Div 5, Castleisland 5 Annuscaul 2. Munster premier Men's league. Castleisland 2 Lakeland (Cork) 2. Lakeland won on points, Sea lodge...