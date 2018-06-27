Ellen Barry née Burke, Oaview, Oakpark, Tralee & formerly of Lougher, Annascaul & Inisturk Island, Clifden, Galway.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (June 28th) from 4pm to 6pm.  Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.  Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Friends of University Hospital Kerry c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.  House private please.

