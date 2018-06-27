Ellen Barry née Burke, Oaview, Oakpark, Tralee & formerly of Lougher, Annascaul & Inisturk Island, Clifden, Galway.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (June 28th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Friends of University Hospital Kerry c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home. House private please.
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The G-A-A are said to have backed down in the row with Kildare over the venue of their third round qualifier. Reports claim...
Local climbers who spent the night on Carrauntoohil winched to safety this morning
A man and a woman spent last night on Carrauntoohil, after getting into difficulties while climbing yesterday evening. The alarm was raised just after 11pm...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
County U16 Hurling Championship Cup quarter finals: Ballyduff 5 - 9 Lixnaw 2 - 7 Ballyheigue 6 - 7 Kilmoyley 4 - 8 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 6 - 11 Crotta...
Meeting to be sought on future of event celebrating Christie Hennessy
A meeting is being sought to discuss the future of an event celebrating the life of Christie Hennessy and song writers. The event, which was...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Argentina set up a World Cup last 16 meeting with France on Saturday. The two time champions Argentina kept their tournament alive last night with...