Elizebeth (Eilis) Gallivan née Kenny, Killarney Road, Kenmare & Derrylough

Reposing at her home at Killarney Road, Kenmare. Rosary this Sunday evening at 8pm. Reposing tomorrow Monday at her home from 4pm to 8pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Holy Cross Church Kenmare for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmackillogue Cemetery. All enquiries to O’ Connors Funeral Directors Kenmare.