Elizabeth Sherry (Cherl) O’Dowd née Lopez, O’Connor’s Bar & Guest House Cloghane & late of Boston, USA.

Reposing at her home tomorrow Friday (April 13th) from 2pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Cloghane.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Private cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium.  No flowers please.  Donations if desired to University Hospital Kerry, c/o Sean Lynch Funeral Director.

