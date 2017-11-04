Elizabeth Sheehy (née Griffin), Iona Avenue & formerly of Shanaganna Road, Dromcondra & late of Ballinorig Causeway.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Removal this (Saturday) morning to St. Columba’s Church, Iona Road, Dromcondra for 11 o’clock Mass.  Burial in Ardfert on Monday after 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Kilmoyley Church.

