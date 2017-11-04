Elizabeth Sheehy (née Griffin), Iona Avenue & formerly of Shanaganna Road, Dromcondra & late of Ballinorig Causeway.

Removal this (Saturday) morning to St. Columba’s Church, Iona Road, Dromcondra for 11 o’clock Mass. Burial in Ardfert on Monday after 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Kilmoyley Church.
Latest News
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Munster ran in seven tries at Irish Independent Park to hammer Bernard Jackman's Dragons 49-points to 6 in the Pro 14. All tries were...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
FAI U17 Cup 2nd Round 2-00 Tralee Dynamos v Askeaton Fc FAI Youth Cup 2nd Round 2-00 Newmarket Celtic v...
Michael (Mickie) Quilter, Dromkeen East, Causeway.
Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway tomorrow (Sunday) from 6pm - 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. John's Church, Causeway. Requiem Mass...
Elizabeth Sheehy (née Griffin), Iona Avenue & formerly of Shanaganna Road, Dromcondra & late...
Removal this (Saturday) morning to St. Columba's Church, Iona Road, Dromcondra for 11 o'clock Mass. Burial in Ardfert on Monday after 11 o'clock Requiem...
Medical Matters
Dr. Eamon Shanahan was joined by Dr. Helena Moore, who is a consultant Neurologist to talk about mobility issues. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Med1.mp3
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Munster ran in seven tries at Irish Independent Park to hammer Bernard Jackman's Dragons 49-points to 6 in the Pro 14. All tries were...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
FAI U17 Cup 2nd Round 2-00 Tralee Dynamos v Askeaton Fc FAI Youth Cup 2nd Round 2-00 Newmarket Celtic v...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says winger Sadio Mane could return to action at West Ham tomorrow. He's been out injured since the start of...