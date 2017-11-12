Elizabeth O’Connor (née Sheehy), Islandganniv, Greenville, Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Nov.13th), at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Knockanure.  House strictly private please.

