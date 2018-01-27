Elizabeth (Lizzy) Murphy (née Mc Elligott), Lybes, Duagh, late of 20 St. John’s Park, Tralee & Woodford Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday evening from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal @ 6pm to St.Brigid’ s Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
Kerry Reveal Team For Lidl Ladies National Football League Opener
The Kerry team to host Cork tomorrow in the Lidl Ladies National Football League is now known and is as follows Laura Fitzgerald (Na Gaeil) Elish...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Kerry
Someone in Kerry is waking up half-a-million euro richer today. It's after a winning ticket was sold in the county for last night's Euromillions draw. The...
Plans to expand Tralee Aldi store
There are plans to expand an Aldi store in Tralee. The company is applying to Kerry County Council for permission to extend the shop on...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 1 CUP: Glenbeigh Falcons 56, Tralee Imperials 35; Lee Strand Juveniles U18 BOYS CUP: St Marys 54 St Brendans BC 76 U16 DIV...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Tralee Town Board Senior Football League John Mitchels 3-6 Kerins O'Rahillys 0-10 Ardfert 1-5 Na Gaeil 1-5 Ardfert v Na Gaeil doubled up as a Lee...
