Elizabeth (Lizzy) Murphy (née Mc Elligott), Lybes, Duagh, late of 20 St. John’s Park, Tralee & Woodford Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on  Sunday evening from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal @ 6pm to St.Brigid’ s Church, Duagh.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

