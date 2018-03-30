Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Sugrue, Oakpark Demesne, Tralee and formerly of The Square, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

