Elizabeth (Lily) Quill, Gortcloghy, Kilflynn

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:30pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Church Kilflynn. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn
Latest News
Kerry Group Ras Mumhan Victory For Conor Hennebry
Conor Hennebry is the 2018 Kerry Group Ras Mumhan winner. The event has concluded in Killorglin. Padraig Harnett reports Padraig Harnett has been speaking with the...
Joe Power, Tobar Naofa, Dean’s Lane, Tralee and formerly of Cloonnafinneela, Kilflynn
Reposing at McElligotts Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Munster will be without flanker Tommy O'Donnell for the rest of the season. The Ireland international has undergone surgery on the shoulder injury...
The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation is holding its Annual Congress in Killarney
The Irish National Teachers' Organisation is holding its Annual Congress in Killarney. It's the 150th anniversary of the event. Pay, industrial action, working conditions and funding...
Crash on the main Fossa to Killarney road
A two car crash has taken place on the main Fossa to Killarney road. The incident took place at around 9.45 this morning at the...
Latest Sports
Kerry Group Ras Mumhan Victory For Conor Hennebry
Conor Hennebry is the 2018 Kerry Group Ras Mumhan winner. The event has concluded in Killorglin. Padraig Harnett reports Padraig Harnett has been speaking with the...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Munster will be without flanker Tommy O'Donnell for the rest of the season. The Ireland international has undergone surgery on the shoulder injury...
Kerry Group Ras Mumhan Concludes Today
Killorglin is the start and finish point today for the final stage of Kerry Group Ras Mumhan. Conor Hennerby of team Viner/Caremark/Pactimo not alone won...