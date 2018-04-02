Elizabeth (Lily) Quill, Gortcloghy, Kilflynn

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:30pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Church Kilflynn. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR