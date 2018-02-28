Elizabeth Griffin née Murphy, New Marian Park and formerly of Mitchel’s Avenue, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Boherbue, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (March 1st) from 5pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass on Friday at 10am.  Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR