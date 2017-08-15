Elizabeth ‘Betty’ O’Shea, Coolmagort, Beaufort, Monastery Gardens, Killarney and formerly of Shanacashel, Glencar

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 5 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Cathedral on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

