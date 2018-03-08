reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Fuschia Ward, St. Columbanus Home.
Latest News
Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival – March 7th, 2018
Plenty of stories, songs, and craic this week as Joe McGill chats with the people behind the upcoming Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_convoWAV.mp3
Melissa Willis, Victoria, Canada, Killarney and Cobh, Co. Cork.
Memorial mass to celebrate Melissa's life will take place on Saturday morning in St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney at 10.30am.
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ O’Donovan nee Buckley, Park Drive, Killarney and late of Grattan Hill, Cork.
That’s Jazz – March 7th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_jazz.mp3
Dolores O Mahony nee Cataldi, Pinewood Estate, Killarney and late of Cervaro
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 7.30 to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road,...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Captain Seamus Coleman returns to the Ireland squad following his leg break against Wales over a year ago. Republic of Ireland Manager Martin O’Neill has...
Thursday Basketball Results & Fixtures
SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Pauls 69, St Brendans 55, LEESTRAND U16’s DIV 3 BOYS St Brendans 49, St Marys 41, DIV 2 GIRLS TK Vixens 44, St Marys 38, DIV...
Morning Sports Update
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will today name his starting fifteen for Saturday's Six Nations clash with Scotland. Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and Garry Ringrose are...