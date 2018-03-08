Elizabeth ‘Betty’ O’Donovan nee Buckley, Park Drive, Killarney and late of Grattan Hill, Cork.

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Fuschia Ward, St. Columbanus Home.