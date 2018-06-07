Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee this evening (Thurs 7th June) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Ballyseedy Church. Funeral service will take place tomorrow Friday at 2.30pm. Interment will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.
No Show Diners
Killarney restaurant owner Michael Rosney talks to us about the frustration and loss of money they face in the restaurant trade by the means...
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Mansfield, Meadowlands & formerly of Poulwaddra, Tralee.
Joan Mc Carthy née O’Connor, New Street, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Rathoran, Kilmorna.
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale from 6pm this evening followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. ...
Two men found guilty of knowingly making a false report of a road traffic...
Two men have been found guilty of knowingly making a false report of a road traffic collision in Tralee. Adewale Obadina of 24 Muing Estate,...
Claims some homeowners in Kerry are being charged up to €14,000 in development levies
It's claimed some homeowners in Kerry are being charged up to €14,000 in development levies. Councillor Michael Cahill has called for Kerry County Council and...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Joey Carbury has been named at out half for Ireland's test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday. It will be only the third time...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Credit Union Co. Senior Hurling League Division 2. St. Brendan’s 2-19 Lady’s Walk 1-21 - a 1-point win for St. Brendan's Dr. Crokes got a walkover...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Manchester United have made Portuguese teenager Diogo Dalot (pron: Joe-go Dal-oh) their second signing of the summer. The 19-year-old, who can play at left...