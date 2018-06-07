Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Mansfield, Meadowlands & formerly of Poulwaddra, Tralee.

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee this evening (Thurs 7th June) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Ballyseedy Church.  Funeral service will take place tomorrow Friday at 2.30pm.  Interment will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

