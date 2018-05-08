Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Bowler née Kelly, Knockadireen, Duagh, Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday (May 9th) from 5.30pm to 8pm. With removal at 8pm to St. Bridget’s Church, Duagh.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR