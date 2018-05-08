Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Bowler née Kelly, Knockadireen, Duagh, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday (May 9th) from 5.30pm to 8pm. With removal at 8pm to St. Bridget’s Church, Duagh. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
Latest News
Horizons – May 6th, 2018
Seven Days – May 6th, 2018
On this weeks Seven Days: Danny Healy Rae seeks legal advice after being described as a "road traffic terrorist", Terrace Talk gives us an...
Kerrywide – May 6th, 2018
Trip to the Cottage – May 7th, 2018
Terrace Talk – May 7th, 2018
What it takes to win a County Junior Club Championship - Jimmy Keane, Ken O’Sullivan & Diarmuid O’Shea Intermediate and Club Final Captains - After yesterday’s wins, Tim...
Latest Sports
Winner Takes All Tie For Kerry Tonight In Munster Minor Football Championship
Kerry have a winner takes all tie tonight in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final. The defending champions welcome Cork to Tralee in...
Lunchtime Sports Update
Soccer Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he's received several job offers since announcing he's leaving at the end of the season - but he won't...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
The Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 16s football Division 3 Final: Castleisland Desmonds lost to John Mitchels 3-10 to 0-13 Division 1 Semi Finals Na Gaeil 2-12...