Eleven Kerry garda recruits graduate from Templemore

Eleven Kerry garda recruits have graduated from Templemore today.

Stephen O’Dwyer, Waterville; Maura O’Sullivan, Beaufort; Sarah Jane Pierse, Ballyduff; Stephanie Maher, Eoin Horgan and Jason Galvin, Listowel; Michael O’Shea, Killorglin; Jason Sheehan, Kenmare; Kevin O’Sullivan, Ballingskelligs; Shane Walsh, Abbeydorney; and Hugh O’Connor, Tralee all passed out today.

Meanwhile, three gardaí from outside the county will be stationed in Kerry, with two in Tralee and one in Killarney.

Over 180 recruits graduated from the Garda training college in Templemore.