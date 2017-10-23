Electricity outage planned for today will not go ahead

ESB Networks says planned outages for parts of mid and South Kerry that were due to begin this morning will not now go ahead.

The utility had planned to carry out essential maintenance on a medium voltage substation supplying Killorglin, Cromane, Kells, Glencar and Sneem.

However, ESB Networks are not able to access the land with machinery as it is impassable due to the recent bad weather.

ESB Networks will, however, be able to carry out a temporary repair.

This means that there’ll be no outages as planned today for 3,000 customers in mid and South Kerry.

The ESB will carry out full repairs at a later day when the land is accessible.