ESB Networks has contacted Radio Kerry to state that due to storm damage as a result of ex-Hurricane Ophelia, essential maintenance is required on a medium voltage substation supplying Killorglin, Cromane, Kells, Glencar and Sneem.

The outage will last from 8am tomorrow, Monday morning, until mid-afternoon. Around 3,000 customers in these areas will be affected. ESB Networks apologise for the obvious inconvenience caused by this essential maintenance.