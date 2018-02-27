The Electric Car Debate Continues – February 27th, 2018

Jerry got a huge response to you about the plan to phase out diesel and petrol cars on yesterday’s show. Today, he spoke to Declan Mealy of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), Alan Nolan of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) and Eddie Cunningham, motoring correspondent with the Irish Independent.

