Elective and Outpatient appointments cancelled today and tomorrow at UHK

All elective and outpatient appointments have been cancelled for today and tomorrow at University Hospital Kerry.

However, the Emergency Department will operate as normal, with priority given to the most urgent cases.

Cancer services and the National Ambulance Service will also operate as normal. Patients do not need to attend or contact the hospital and their appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible. In the interests of safety for mothers and babies, maternity patients are being assessed and will be contacted on an individual basis regarding their care and follow up.

The cancellations also applie to other hospitals in the south West Hospital Group, to minimise unnecessary travel risk for patients.

These include Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital.