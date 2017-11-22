Elderly couple evacutated from Clieveragh home following floodwater breach

A man has called on Kerry County Council to immediately engage in remedial works after his elderly parents’ home in Clieveragh was flooded for the third time in under three years.

Pat McElligott said his 88-year-old father and 78-year-old mother were left up to their waists in water within minutes this morning and had to be evacuated when their house flooded shorted after 4am.

Pat said plastic fertiliser bags and other debris caused a build-up in a pipe following last night’s torrential rain – and every time it rains he fears for his parents’ well-being.

He said they aren’t covered by insurance due to prior flooding events and they are really upset by this latest ordeal.

Pat’s calling on the Council to take action so this doesn’t happen again:

A spokesperson from Kerry County Council said funding has been received recently to provide a long-term solution to flooding issues at Clieveragh.

It is hoped remedial works can be carried out as soon as possible.