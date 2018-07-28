EirGrid announce marine survey off coast of Kerry

EirGrid has announced it intends to carry out a marine survey off the coast of Kerry.

The survey will take place in the Shannon Estuary between Moneypoint electricity generating station in Clare and Kilpaddoge substation in North Kerry.

EirGrid are looking at the possibility of connecting the two stations via a submarine electricity cable.





The survey is part of the Cross Shannon Cable Project and is expected to begin on Monday July 30th.

No significant disruption to users of the foreshore is expected.