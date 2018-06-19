Eilís Buckley (née O’Leary), Keel House, Faha, Killarney & late of Acres, Ballyhar.

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home. Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5pm – 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Listry on Thursday morning at 10am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin.