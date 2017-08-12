Eileen Worster nee Barry, Clieveragh, Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing of Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday Evening from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel at 11.30am on Monday Evening. Private cremation at Shannon Crematorium. House Strictly private please.

