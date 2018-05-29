Eileen Spillane née Mc Carthy, Muingaphuca, Caragh Lake, Killorglin & formerly of Tahilla, Sneem.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (May 30th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James’ Church Killorglin. Requeim mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Man arrested after Tralee drugs seizure
A man in his 20s has been arrested in Tralee after heroin and other drugs with an estimated street value of €1,000 were seized. At...
Tuesday Local GAA Results & Fixtures
FOOTBALL In round 1 of the Junior Football League Group 1 Glenflesk beat Spa Killarney by 3 points with a scoreline of 2-8 to 11 points. Meanwhile...
Lifeboat launched after four female swimmers get into difficulties at Fenit
Two female swimmers who got into difficulties while swimming at Fenit last night, had to be rescued by Fenit Inshore Lifeboat. Valentia Coastguard received a...
Over 80 percent of Listowel MD local and regional roads maintenance budget already spent
There is less than a fifth of the maintenance grants for local and regional roads left in the Listowel Municipal District area. That is despite...
Morning Sports Update
France have warmed up for the World Cup with a 2-nil win over Martin O'Neill's Republic of Ireland. Chelsea's Olivier Giroud and Lyon attacker Nabil...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Brive have signed former Ireland centre Stuart Olding. The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the French club who are set to play...