Eileen Riordan (née Griffin), Ballinakilla Upper, Glenbeigh.

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home to morrow (Wednesday, Dec. 27th) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to St. James’s Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ashborough Lodge, Milltown.
Latest News
Bridie Broderick née Barrett, 47 Feale Drive, Listowel and late of Gale Cross, Listowel
Reposing at Lyon's funeral Home, Derry Listowel on Wednesday from 3pm to 4:15pm. Removal at 4:15pm to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass will...
Jeremiah (Jer) Church, Leedale, Caherslee, Tralee
Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in Our Lady & St. Brendan's Church, Tralee. Private Cremation will follow. Donation in lieu...
Latest Sports
Kerry Senior Hurling Manager Fintan O’Connor Looks Forward To 2018 Campaign
Kerry Senior hurling manager Fintan O'Connor spoke to Joe O'Mahony about the Kingdom's exploits in 2017.
St Mary’s Castleisland Basketball Blitz Underway
Liz Galway reports from the annual Castleisland Basketball Blitz. Part 1:
Best Of Local Athletics Taking Place In Farranfore Today
Tom O'Donoghue reports from Farranfore, where the St Stephen's Day Road Race is taking place.