Eileen Riordan (née Griffin), Ballinakilla Upper, Glenbeigh.

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home to morrow (Wednesday, Dec. 27th) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to St. James’s Church, Glenbeigh.  Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery.  Family flowers only.  Donations if desired to Ashborough Lodge, Milltown.

