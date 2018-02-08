Eileen Patricia Doyle née Morrisson, Clounmacon, Listowel & late of Knocknacurra, Lyreacrompane, Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday (Feb 9th) from 5pm to 7pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery Listowel.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR