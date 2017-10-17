Eileen O’Sullivan née Coffey, Derrinadin, Waterville.

Reposing at her daughter Eileen Anne Mangan’s residence Derinadin, Waterville this evening from 6pm to 9pm and tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.