Eileen O’Sullivan, Connolly Park & formerly of Stack’s Villas, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (Feb 14th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady & St Brenda’s Church.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am.  Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR