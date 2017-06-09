Eileen O Sullivan née Murphy, 11 Mountain View, Killorglin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Saturday (June 10th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.  Followed by removal to St. James’ Church Killorglin.  Requiem mass on Sunday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.  House Private Please.

