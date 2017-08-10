Eileen O Sullivan nee Foley, The Garage, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry

waking at her son Sean’s Home on Friday from 4 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research Ireland.
Study indicates ‘Hard Brexit’ could place one in five Kerry jobs at risk
Employers' group IBEC has revealed that Kerry is the third most exposed county in the event of a hard Brexit. The study shows the counties...
Over 600 people with disabilities on social housing waiting lists in Kerry
662 people with disabilities are on social housing waiting lists in Kerry. That's according the figures released by the Rehab charity. They say access to appropriate...
Tralee-area homeowners encouraged to rent out spare rooms
Homeowners in the Tralee area are being encouraged to rent spare rooms to students. Bríd McElligott from the Institute of Technology, Tralee says pressure on...
Numbers on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry trebles in past five years
The number of people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry has almost trebled in the past five years. That's according to analysis of the...
Catherine ‘Kitty’ Barrett née Woulfe, Lr. Athea, Athea, Co. Limerick.
Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Athea tomorrow Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Bartholomews Church, Athea. Requiem mass on Saturday...
Lunchtime Sports Update
CAMOGIE Kerry have 2 injury concerns ahead of Saturday's Junior Championship Semi Final with Dublin. Liz Houlihan is troubled with an AC joint problem while Alannah...
Killarney Celtic Manager Says FAI Cup Is The Competition They Want To Be Involved...
Killarney Celtic are hoping to make history on Saturday next as a last 16 place is up for grabs in The FAI Daily Mail...
Former Galway Hurler Tony Keady Has Died
Former Galway hurler Tony Keady has died aged 53. The hurler of the year in 1988 and two time All Ireland winner fell ill on...