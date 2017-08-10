Eileen O Sullivan nee Foley, The Garage, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry

By
receptionradiokerry
-

waking at her son Sean’s Home on Friday from 4 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research Ireland.

