Eileen O Donoghue, Brú na Sinsear, Rathmore and late of Droumnaharee, Glenflesk and Iona Villas, Dublin

reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff on Saturday from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Agathas Church, Glenflesk on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.
Tomás Ághas commemoration planned for Tralee
Coiste Comóradh 1916/Tralee Irish Volunteers will hold a commemoration in Tralee to honour West Kerry patriot on September 25th. A torchlight parade will leave Ashe Street at...
Waterford Ready Tomorrow’s Hurling Final Battle With Galway – A Preview
Waterford take on Galway in tomorrow's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final in Croke Park. Former producer of Terrace Talk current sports editor with Beat FM Ciaran...
Promotion And Relegation Issues To Be Sorted In County Leagues
It's the final round of games in the Credit Union County Football Leagues this weekend. Previewing is Colm Kelly.
We Look Ahead To Kerry’s All-Ireland Minor Football Final
The Kerry minor footballers will take on Derry in the upcoming All-Ireland Football Final. Local sports reporter Jason O'Connor was on hand earlier to...
Council activate emergency plan for Dingle and Iveragh peninsulas as Kerry braces for severe...
An emergency plan has been activated by Kerry County Council for the Dingle and Iveragh Peninsulas as an orange weather warning is issued by...
