Eileen O Donoghue, Brú na Sinsear, Rathmore and late of Droumnaharee, Glenflesk and Iona Villas, Dublin

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff on Saturday from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Agathas Church, Glenflesk on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR