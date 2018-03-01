Eileen ‘Nell’ Fitzgerald née Cooke, Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee & formerly of Kilmoyley

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Friday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Immaculate Conception Church, Rathass, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
[Live Updates] RED WEATHER ALERT: Kerry
Live updates in relation to the Red Weather Alert issued by Met Éireann for Kerry. If you need to add something to the list please...
Red snow-ice warning for Kerry now in place until tomorrow evening
The status red snow-ice warning for Kerry, as well as the rest of Munster and Leinster is now in place until tomorrow (Friday) evening at...
Blizzard like conditions expected in Kerry tonight
Blizzard like conditions can be expected in Kerry later tonight according to Met Eireann. The Kerry Local Coordination Group is asking people to be at...
Widespread closures and cancellations in Kerry ahead of Storm Emma
The Status Red weather alert has affected transport services in the county. Kerry Airport closed at 2pm this afternoon, and will not reopen until at...
Fourth body, believed to be that of a young child, found by police investigating...
A 4th body, believed to be that of a young child, has been found by police investigating a fire that killed 3 people in...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER All Kerry District League fixtures for tomorrow & Saturday have been postponed including Kerry's Oscar Traynor Trophy 1/4 Final in Sligo. Fixtures for Sunday...
All Local Basketball Fixtures For Thursday And Friday Are Off
All games on the local basketball scene fixed for tonight and tomorrow have been postponed. Reporting, Murt Murphy................
Kerry’s Football And Hurling League Games Are Off This Weekend
All 33 of this weekend's Allianz National League games have been postponed due to the adverse weather conditions. The fifth round of Hurling League...