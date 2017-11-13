Eileen Murphy nee Cronin, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Lyre, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore

Funeral will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge, Co. Kildare on Wednesday at 11 O clock followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.

