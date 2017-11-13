Funeral will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge, Co. Kildare on Wednesday at 11 O clock followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.
Eugene ‘Eugie’ Scannell, Lissivigeen, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Tuesday (Nov 14th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday to St. Mary's Cathedral...
Eileen Murphy nee Cronin, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Lyre, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore
Nemo Rangers Manager Says Crokes The Standard Bearers
Nemo Rangers manager Larry Kavanagh says Dr. Crokes are the standard bearers. The teams will face off in the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Waterville 18 Hole Stableford Hamper sponsored by Devlins Centra Caherciveen 1st Maureen Creedon (12) 34pts 2nd Esther McAuliffe (20) 34pts 3rd Moira Lynott (16)...
Funding Announced For Sport And Physical Activity Projects In Kerry
Minster of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin TD, today announced €83,666 worth of funding for sport and physical activity projects in Kerry...
