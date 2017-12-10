Eileen Moriarty née Breen, Lower Tonevane, Blennerville,Tralee & formerly of The Cottages, Blennerville

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:15 to 6:15pm with removal at 6:15pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

