Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:15 to 6:15pm with removal at 6:15pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Eileen Moriarty née Breen, Lower Tonevane, Blennerville,Tralee & formerly of The Cottages, Blennerville
Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School Christmas Carol Service
Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School invites all members of the public to its annual Christmas Carol Service at Our Lady & St Brendan's Church Tralee...
Conroy Hall bingo tonight Sunday December 10th
Conroy Hall Bingo continues at 8.30pm tonight with at a super €5,000 in prize money which much be won tonight. Arrive early & all...
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides.
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Review
Padraig Harnett has his weekly review of local schoolboys and girls soccer.